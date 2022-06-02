Indonesia 1-0 Ghana: Black Satellites stunned by Asian minnows

Coach Karim Zito side had lost their opening group game against Mexico and, therefore, needed at least a draw to maintain their hopes of advancing to the knockout round.

However, their latest defeat leaves them at the bottom of Group B, where Mexico, Venezuela and Indonesia all now have three points, although Mexico and Venezuela have played just one game so far.

Ghana’s poor showing in the Maurice Revello Tournament further compounds the misery of the Black Satellites, who recently crashed out of the WAFU B U20 tournament in Niger.

Zito made a couple of changes for the game against Indonesia, but the team’s performance was still not the best.

Aaron Essel was handed the captain’s armband as he started alongside Kwabena Gogoe in central defense.

Reading FC’s Kelvin Opoku also made his debut at right-back, while Eugene Amankwah started in the left-back position.

Alex Sarfo, who came on as a substitute in the game against Mexico, was also handed a starting berth against the Asians, with Amankwaa Baafi and Salifu Samari forming a midfield trio.

Hearts of Oak’s Isaac Mensah was tasked with leading in attack, with Razak Abdullah and Mustapha Yakubu flanking the striker.

Despite a bright start to the game, Ghana failed to make their dominance count after missing a couple of chances.