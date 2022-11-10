RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘They’ve taken World Cup dream from you’ – Italian diplomat consoles Afena-Gyan

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Consul of Ghana to Italy has criticised the reported omission of Felix Afena-Gyan from Ghana’s squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Massimiliano Taricone believes the teenage striker’s contributions during the World Cup playoffs in March should have been rewarded.

In a post on Twitter, the Italian diplomat did not hold back, claiming that Afena-Gyan’s dream of playing in the World Cup has been taken away from him.

“Felix Afena-Gyan. You have given your contribution to bring the black stars to the world cup, they have decided to take away a dream from you, it's just a hiccup, time is on your side and the best is yet to come,” he tweeted.

This comes after Calvin, a staff at Jeffrey Schlupp’s agency, Unique Sports Group, also lashed out at the Ghana Football Association after the player was left out of the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Coach Otto Addo is reported to have made his final decision on his squad for the World Cup and has called the players who missed out to deliver the message to them.

Ranting on his Instagram page, Calvin wrote: “A bunch of criminals at Ghana FA official. Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that Black Stars coach Otto Addo will announce his final squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Monday, November 14, 2022.

A statement on the FA’s Twitter page said the 26-man squad for the tournament will be announced at 11:00 am at the Multichoice office in Accra.

The Black Stars will face a difficult test in Qatar, having been paired alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

Ghana will open the tournament against Cristiano Ronaldo and co. before taking on South Korea and will close the group with a clash against Uruguay.

