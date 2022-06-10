Japan 4-1 Ghana: Otto Addo suffers first defeat as Black Stars boss

Goals from Yamane Miki, Nitoma Kaoru, Kubo Takefusa and Daizen Maeda ensured Jordan Ayew’s long-range effort only counted for a consolation.

Otto Addo was forced to pick a few new names in his starting line-up after several key players pulled out of the squad due to injuries and personal issues.

Lawrence Ati Zigi manned the post, while Dennis Korsah and Seidu Alidu were also handed debuts in the starting line-up.

Mubarak Wakaso also returned to the starting line-up, with the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, flanking Kudus Mohammed.

Germany-based Christopher Antwi-Agyei was also handed his first start as the team’s striker, replacing Felix Afena-Gyan in the line-up.

Japan made a bright start to the game and enjoyed the larger share of possession in the opening 15 minutes.

Despite Ghana showing flashes of their attacking verve, the Blue Samurai opened the scoring in the 29th minute through Yamane Miki.

The Black Stars pulled level late in the first half, thanks to Jordan Ayew, but Nitoma Kaoru put the hosts 2-1 up at the break.

Japan were the dominant side in the second half and added two more goals through Kubo Takefusa, Daizen Maeda to seal a 4-1 victory.