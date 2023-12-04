‘I don’t even watch Black Stars’ – Jeremie Frimpong not thinking about Ghana

Frimpong played for the Dutch at U19, U20 and U21 levels, before making his senior debut in a 2024 Euro qualifier against France in October.

Discussing his international future, the 22-year-old said he was happy to earn his first senior cap for the Netherlands.

“It was nice to finally make my debut. It was against France as well, so it was a nice game. I was really happy about it,” he told Joy Sports.

Frimpong also admitted that he was approached by the technical handlers of the Black Stars over a nationality switch.

“Yes, the coach called me. I had a conversation with him but my mind was already made up,” he confirmed.

Asked if he occasionally watches Ghana’s games, the defender responded: “No, I just focus on the Netherlands.”

Frimpong was born to Ghanaian and Dutch parents, although he has previously intimated that he doesn’t want to play for the Black Stars.

In a 2021 interview with De Telegraaf, he disclosed that the only country he wanted to represent was the Netherlands.

“I was born in the Netherlands, so for me it’s simple: I want to play for Orange (Dutch national team),” Frimpong said in that interview.

The defender joined Manchester City at the age of nine and spent almost a decade at the club’s famous academy.

Frimpong then moved to Scottish giants Celtic in 2019 before completing a move to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.

