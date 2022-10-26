He said the group fixture between the two teams presents the perfect opportunity for Ghana to pay back the South Americans after what happened in South Africa over a decade ago.
‘Beat Uruguay for me and let’s pay Suarez back’ – Mahama urges Black Stars
John Mahama says even if the Black Stars are unable to win any game at the 2022 World Cup, they must make sure they enact revenge on Uruguay and Luis Suarez.
It will be recalled that the Black Stars were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2010 before losing on penalties to Uruguay.
The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.
Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot, with Uruguay going on to win 4-2 in the ensuing shootout to progress to the last four.
Ghana and Uruguay will face off again in Qatar, having been drawn together in Group H, alongside Portugal and South Korea.
Mahama sees Group H as the group of death, but has urged Otto Addo’s side to make sure they enact revenge on Suarez and co.
“Unfortunately, we are in a Group of death,” he said when some executive members of the GFA visited him at his residence.
“The teams in our Group are the strongest and look at what faith has made, bringing Uruguay into our Group again.
“It will be sweet revenge if we score them and so even if you don’t beat anybody, just beat Uruguay for me and let’s pay Suarez back for what he did to us.”
The Black Stars will open the tournament against Portugal before taking on Uruguay in their second group game, with South Korea being their ultimate group fixture.
