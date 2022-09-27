John Mahama wants Black Stars to record emphatic victory against Nicaragua

The Black Stars were completely outclassed by the Brazilians last week, as the Selecao cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory.

A shocking first-half performance from Ghana saw them blitzed by Tite’s side as a double from Richarlison and another from Marquinhos did the damage.

Otto Addo and his charges will, therefore, be aiming to redeem themselves when they face Nicaragua on Tuesday evening in Spain.

In a Facebook post, Mahama said he trusts the team to deliver a good performance and urged them to win handsomely.

“Need to shake off the glitch in the 1st half of the Ghana/Brazil game. An emphatic victory against Nicaragua in this friendly soccer match will boost the confidence of the Black Stars. Trusting the team to deliver as we continue to support them. Go Black Stars Go!” the former President wrote.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo believes the Black Stars’ upcoming friendly against Nicaragua won’t be as tough as the game against Brazil.

“It’s another good test match for us, just to find each other the patterns, prime connections and we are happy to be here to play an opponent like Nicaragua,” he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.