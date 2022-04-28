Wollacott played an important role in the Black Stars’ qualification to the Qatar 2022 World Cup after getting the better of West African rivals Nigeria in a two-legged playoff tie.
I want to win many AFCONs and bring joy to Ghanaians – Jojo Wollacott
Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has said he hopes to bring joy to Ghanaians by winning many Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) titles.
The 25-year-old kept a clean sheet in the first leg and produced several key saves as Ghana held the Super Eagles 1-1 in the return fixture to qualify on away goals.
The Swindon Town shot-stopper insists he has dreams of playing in the Premier League, Champions League and excelling at the World Cup.
He added that he also aims to win several AFCON title with the Black Stars and to bring joy to all the Ghanaian football fans
“Every player wants to play at the highest level, possibly, you would want to play in the Champions League, Premier League and you would want to play in Europe and win trophies,” he told Happy FM.
“So, I think, long-term that is the goals but for now, I just have to focus at where I am and keep working hard. With Ghana, I want to be successful at the World Cup, win AFCONs, bring enjoyment to Ghanaians.”
Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup, in what has been dubbed as a fair group.
Wollacott believes the Black Stars will give their all at the tournament, insisting they are good enough to qualify out of the group.
“For sure, the group is tough, it is not easy at all, but we are Ghana and we are ready for the fight and ready for the battle, so I’m sure it will be fine,” he said.
“Yeah, definitely, we are going to qualify from the group.”
Meanwhile, Wollacott was recently named in the Football Manager League Two Team of the Season following his impressive performances for Swindon Town this season.
More from category
-
I want to win many AFCONs and bring joy to Ghanaians – Jojo Wollacott
-
I’ve still not forgiven Suarez – John Mahama tells Asamoah Gyan
-
‘I’ve coached at the World Cup; what else do I need?’ – Kwesi Appiah