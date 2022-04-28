I want to win many AFCONs and bring joy to Ghanaians – Jojo Wollacott

The 25-year-old kept a clean sheet in the first leg and produced several key saves as Ghana held the Super Eagles 1-1 in the return fixture to qualify on away goals.

The Swindon Town shot-stopper insists he has dreams of playing in the Premier League, Champions League and excelling at the World Cup.

He added that he also aims to win several AFCON title with the Black Stars and to bring joy to all the Ghanaian football fans

“Every player wants to play at the highest level, possibly, you would want to play in the Champions League, Premier League and you would want to play in Europe and win trophies,” he told Happy FM.

“So, I think, long-term that is the goals but for now, I just have to focus at where I am and keep working hard. With Ghana, I want to be successful at the World Cup, win AFCONs, bring enjoyment to Ghanaians.”

Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup, in what has been dubbed as a fair group.

Pulse Ghana

Wollacott believes the Black Stars will give their all at the tournament, insisting they are good enough to qualify out of the group.

“For sure, the group is tough, it is not easy at all, but we are Ghana and we are ready for the fight and ready for the battle, so I’m sure it will be fine,” he said.

“Yeah, definitely, we are going to qualify from the group.”