Jojo Wollacott was ‘inconsolable’ after injury ruled goalkeeper out of World Cup

However, he sustained a finger injury right before Saturday’s League One game against Burton Albion and, therefore, couldn’t feature.

It was initially thought that the injury wasn’t serious but he was subsequently ruled out of the World Cup after it became apparent he wouldn’t recover in time for the tournament.

A source at Charlton who spoke to Joy Sports is quoted as saying Wollacott was inconsolable after his World Cup dream was shattered.

“Wollacott was inconsolable when news of his inability to be [in Qatar] was apparent,” the club source said.

Meanwhile, Charlton manager Ben Garner added that everyone at the club was gutted to see the goalkeeper miss the World Cup after playing a key role in the qualifiers.

“Everyone at the club is bitterly disappointed for Jojo. He played such an important part in Ghana getting to the World Cup and we all know how much he was looking forward to it,” he said.

The England-born shot-stopper was first invited to the national team in October 2021 and he went on to make his international bow against Zimbabwe in a 2022 World Cup qualifier.

In the last 12 months, though, he has made the position his own, displacing erstwhile first-choice Richard Ofori.