Jonathan Mensah stable, responding to treatment after head injury – GFA

Mensah’s injury appeared to be very serious as he seemed to have passed out before being resuscitated by the medics.

The 31-year-old still spent close to 10 minutes receiving treatment on the pitch before being carried away in an ambulance.

With many Ghanaians extending their well-wishes to the defender, the GFA has now revealed that he is in stable condition.

In a statement, the FA said Mensah is still responding to treatment, though, and has been checked into a private hospital in Luanda.

“Defender Jonathan Mensah is in a stable condition and responding to treatment at Clinica Girasol - a private hospital in Luanda – Angola,” the statement said.

“The Columbus Crew man suffered a head injury during the second half of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Central African Republic and Ghana at the 11 du Novembro stadium in Luanda on Sunday, June 5, 2022.”

The statement added: “The defender suffered a head-butt from an opponent resulting in a concussion. He was given emergency treatment on the pitch before being rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

“CT Scans confirmed normal findings but would have to spend the night at the hospital for further assessment and evaluation.

"We would like to call on Ghanaians, friends and family to remain calm as the Black Stars medical team works around the clock to get him back on his feet.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars were held to a 1-1 draw in their second Group E game of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers on Sunday.

Having convincingly beaten Madagascar 3-0 in Cape Coast last week, Otto Addo’s side was hoping to make it two wins from two but were stopped in their tracks.