Black Stars focused on winning, not individual achievements – Joseph Paintsil

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil says there’s no room for individualism in the Black Stars camp as they prepare to face Madagascar in a 2023 AFCON qualifier.

The Genk star said every player is focused on playing for the team and winning collectively to qualify for next year’s tournament.

Speaking at a conference at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, Paintsil said they will give their all to beat Madagascar.

“It’s not about individual achievement but a collective team goal. I am not thinking about scoring or providing assists, even though that’s my strength but our goal is to play as a team and win for the nation,” said Painstil.

“The players are at a very good level with the right mentality, they are really ready for it and we always talk about it, our full focus is on the game.

“The past is the past and they are always focused on the game. I think they are really ready to give their all for the fans and for Ghanaians."

Paintsil ended the 2022/23 campaign as Ghana's top scorer in Europe, having scored 18 goals and provided 14 assists.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will take on Madagascar on June 18, 2023, as they aim to preserve their top spot in Group E of the qualifiers.

Chris Hughton’s side currently sits at the top of Group E, which also contains Angola and the Central African Republic.

