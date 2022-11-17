Ayew was named in the starting line-up as Otto Addo’s side coasted to an impressive victory against Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly on Thursday.
'Legend' - Kofi Kyereh congratulates Andre Ayew on Black Stars record
Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has congratulated team captain Andre Ayew for becoming the Black Stars’ most-capped player.
By featuring in the game, the 32-year-old reached 110 appearances for Ghana, making history as his country’s most-capped player.
In the aftermath of the game, which was swayed in the Black Stars’ favour thanks to second-half goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo, the Al Sadd forward was honoured with a commemorative jersey.
Kyereh, who made an impactful substitute appearance against the Swiss, also took to social media to congratulate Ayew on his latest milestone.
The Freiburg midfielder eulogised his national team captain in an Instagram post, writing: “Legend. Congrats bro Andre Ayew.”
Meanwhile, the Black Stars will hope to carry their form against Switzerland into their opening World Cup group game against Portugal next week.
Otto Addo’s side is paired in a difficult group that also contains South Korea and Uruguay and must overcome the challenge to progress to the knockout stages in Qatar.
