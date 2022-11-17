'Legend' - Kofi Kyereh congratulates Andre Ayew on Black Stars record

By featuring in the game, the 32-year-old reached 110 appearances for Ghana, making history as his country’s most-capped player.

In the aftermath of the game, which was swayed in the Black Stars’ favour thanks to second-half goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo, the Al Sadd forward was honoured with a commemorative jersey.

Kyereh, who made an impactful substitute appearance against the Swiss, also took to social media to congratulate Ayew on his latest milestone.

Pulse Ghana

The Freiburg midfielder eulogised his national team captain in an Instagram post, writing: “Legend. Congrats bro Andre Ayew.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will hope to carry their form against Switzerland into their opening World Cup group game against Portugal next week.