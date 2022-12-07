Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana will be Ghana’s next superstars – Salis Samed

Kudus made a big impact for Ghana during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, having been a standout against both Portugal and South Korea.

He provided an assist in Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their opening group game and also scored twice in their win against South Korea.

Kamaldeen also made his mark when he was introduced in the second half of Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.

Despite the Black Stars exiting the tournament at the group stages, Samed has tipped the duo to become superstars.

“The guys that will take us to the next level? Kudus, I think he will be a big star to me. His qualities are different from all of us,” he told 3Sports.

“I think Kamaldeen Sulemana if he gets more chance to play, he’s a top player because I’ve already played against him in Ligue 1 so many times last season.

“I think that guy is very, very good and he’ll be a big star. To me, if he works and gets more time to play, less injuries, he’ll be a top player.”