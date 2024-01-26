Footballers should run Ghana football – Kwadwo Asamoah

This follows the Black Stars' second consecutive exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after failing to win a single game in the Ivory Coast.

With the country’s trophy drought now extending to 42 years, Asamoah believes the experience of ex-footballers is needed to turn things around.

“I think we should give more chances to the footballers to run football,” Asamoah said in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon.

“I always say you might have a degree about so many things, but the things the footballer will know on the pitch and outside the pitch because he has been through it and he has learned it. He has that experience.

“So those kinds of things, I am not saying we should put all footballers. Probably their ideas and experiences. Most of the people at the FA haven't been to Europe to experience how football is; maybe we have people that are good in different ways.”

Meanwhile, Asamoah himself confirmed his retirement from football in October 2022 to immediately venture into player management.

