Kwadwo Asamoah’s assist against Portugal named among greatest assists in World Cup history

Asamoah received the ball on the left flank and put through an outrageous pass to Gyan, who headed home to cancel out Jon Boye’s early own goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo eventually won the game for Portugal with a late goal, but Asamoah’s assist was widely praised by football fans.

In a post on Twitter on Friday, FIFA shared a video of the Ghanaian midfielder’s assist, including it in its archive of greatest assists in World Cup history.

“This pass was dripping with sauce,” FIFA wrote. “Find the greatest assists in #FIFAWorldCup history (and much more!), all for free, in the FIFA+ archive.”

In April, Asamoah’s assist was compared to Luka Modric’s outrageous ‘outside of the boot’ pass to Rodrygo during Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final second leg game against Chelsea.

Modric was the star of the show as Real Madrid sealed their place in the semi-finals of the competition at the expense of the Blues.

The Blancos seemed destined to be eliminated after going down 3-0, but the Croatia midfielder produced a moment of magic in the 80th minute to set up Rodrygo Goes’ goal.

Modric located his teammate with the trivela, a skill in which a player shoots the ball with curl applied by the outside of the boot, before Rodrygo finished with aplomb to send the game into extra-time after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline.

Karim Benzema then scored the winner in the 96th minute to confirm Carlo Ancelotti’s side’s place in the last four of the competition.

While Modric has received effusive praise for his ‘outside of the boot’ pass that started Real Madrid’s comeback, some Ghanaians believe Kwadwo Asamoah did it better.

Gyan, who was on the receiving end of Asamoah’s assist, added his voice to the debate, saying his compatriot’s pass was more difficult to pull off than Modric’s.

“If Modric had used the outside foot to cross from the right side of the pitch, then you could compare it to Kwadwo’s cross.