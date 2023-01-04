Kwasi Appiah: My job was on the line when I invited Kudus to Black Stars

The young playmaker came on as a second-half substitute in a 2019 AFCON qualifier against South Africa and scored as Ghana romped to a 2-0 victory.

Now playing for Dutch giants Ajax, he has since gone on to establish himself as a key member of the Black Stars.

Appiah said he took a bold decision by inviting Kudus and other young players for the game against South Africa, insisting his job was on the line at the time.

“Not only [Mohammed] Kudus but some other young players. There were people who felt the young players didn’t deserve the Black Stars call-up,” the former Ghana coach told Dan Kweku Yeboah TV, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“But for me, I had watched them and I believed them. I always told my players don’t prove to me, prove to Ghanaians. If you do well that’s for your own good.

“My job was on the line because I was warned that if I lost the match I will be sacked. I didn’t mind because I knew I was doing what was good for the country.”

Meanwhile, Kudus has been capped 21 times by Ghana, and has impressively scored seven goals for his country.