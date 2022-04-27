‘I’ve coached at the World Cup; what else do I need?’ – Kwesi Appiah

He became the first indigenous coach to qualify the country for the World Cup in 2014, but was fired following Ghana’s shambolic showing at the tournament in Brazil.

Appiah was subsequently reappointed as Ghana coach in 2017, a post he held until his contract expired in December 2019.

The former left-back is currently the manager of the Kenpong Football Academy and he insists he is exactly where he wants to be after coaching at the highest level.

“I have been a player and I have been a coach, for me to coach at the World Cup level what do I need again,” he said on TV3’s Untold Stories series.

“It's good to impact knowledge and for me being at Kenpong Academy, I love it more than up there. Because up there you do the best that you can, those who are coming to compete against you are also coming to do their best.”

The former Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner also stated that managers of the national team are exposed to so much pressure that could even lead to their death.

According to him, a national team coach usually contends with pressure from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), agents and even players’ egos.

This, the 61-year-old said, could kill if not managed properly and emphasised on the need for coaches to take breaks.