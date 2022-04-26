Pressure from handling national team can kill – Kwesi Appiah

This, the 61-year-old said, could kill if not managed properly and emphasised on the need for coaches to take breaks.

“There are so many pressures you deal with at the National team level. Some with the GFA, clubs, agents, the players themselves coming with their egos and so if you don’t take a break [and] you want to stay under this pressure, you will die,” Appiah told TV3.

The former Ghana international enjoyed two spells with the Black Stars and had a series of highs and lows at the helm.

He became the first indigenous coach to qualify the country for the World Cup in 2014, but was fired following Ghana’s shambolic outing at the tournament in Brazil.

However, Appiah was reappointed as Ghana coach in 2017, a post he held until his contract expired in December 2019.

Revealing his experiences as Black Stars coach, he said there were times when he could not concentrate on other things because all his focus was on the national team.

Pulse Ghana

“When I used to be up there, as I am sitting with you now chatting, my mind will be somewhere else. You don’t have the time to concentrate on the things around you.

“You are always planning tactics and how to beat an opponent. It’s not something I will advise someone to get there. People sometimes think the national team is easy and they can just walk in there, the pressure in it is not advisable,” he added.