‘I knelt and begged Milo to take Muntari to 2010 World Cup’ – Kwesi Nyantakyi

It will be recalled that Rajevac was not on good terms with Muntari during his first spell with the Black Stars due to alleged indiscipline.

The Serbian coach left out the midfielder from Ghana’s squad for the 2010 AFCON, with the team going on to reach the final.

Rajevac eventually added Muntari to his squad for the World Cup, but the former Inter Milan star lost his place in the first team to Andre Ayew.

In excerpts of a yet-to-be-aired interview with Joy Sports, Nyantakyi said he twice begged for Muntari to be taken to the World Cup.

“Yes, in 2010 I did it. I did it twice, not even once,” the former GFA President said in the interview.

Meanwhile, Muntari was sacked from camp during the 2014 World Cup after reportedly exchanging blows with management member Moses Armah Parker.

Kwasi Appiah, who was the coach of the Black Stars during the tournament in Brazil, said there was blood during the altercation.

In his autobiography, ‘Leaders Don’t Have To Yell’, the 62-year-old said an clash between Muntari and the management member turned totally chaotic.

“I went to Sulley Muntari’s room to find out what had happened. He told me he was trying to explain something to the management team member and that turned into a heated exchange,” Appiah said in the book.

“The heated exchange led to the management member throwing a blow at him, and he retaliated by fighting back. He showed me a bruise, along with a dab of blood, that he had sustained from the incident.”

Appiah said he was later informed that the chaos started after Muntari referred to management team as liars following the delay in payment of player bonuses.

He added that, despite calming Muntari down, the player returned to the FA official’s room to vandalise his properties, including a laptop and cell phone.