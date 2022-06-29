RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Laryea Kingston expresses desire to coach Black Starlets

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston says he is ready and qualified enough to take charge of the country’s U17 national team.

The 41-year-old has taken to management since retiring from football and currently works as a juvenile coach.

With the fortunes of the Black Starlets dwindling in recent years, Laryea believes he has the experience and know-how to turn things around.

“Anytime the FA will call me and they believe that I have what it takes to help the country, I’m ready to serve,” he said on the Friday Night Football show, as quoted by Starrfmonline.

“I’m just waiting for that call. It’s one of my ambition to serve my country. I can have a coaching job in Europe and any part of the world but if I don’t serve my country, it will be something that will not be complete in my life. At the moment I’m ready when it comes to juvenile football.”

He added: “I have ideas about how to develop players so if the nation gives me the opportunity to coach one of the youth national teams, I will be more than happy to bring all my experiences and the knowledge that I have acquired throughout my coaching career on board.”

Laryea, who played for the Black Stars from 2002 to 2010, acquired a UEFA B coaching license in February 2022.

The ex-Hearts of Oak star started his coaching badges when he hung his boots and is currently a youth team coach at the Right to Dream Academy.

Emmanuel Ayamga

