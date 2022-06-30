RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Local Black Stars now known as Black Galaxies as GFA announces new national team names

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana’s CHAN team, which was previously named the Local Black Stars, will henceforth be known as the Black Galaxies.

The name change was confirmed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a statement released on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

The GFA said its Executive Council also settled on the names of other national teams, including the national U15 male and female teams.

The statement noted that the national U-15 Girls team are now known as Black Damsels while the Boys U-15 team will be called Black Comets.

“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has settled on names for four of our national teams. It would be recalled that Ghanaians were given the opportunity to suggest names for the remaining national teams,” the GFA’s statement read.

“The lists include the CHAN team, Boys and Girls U-15 national teams and the Beach Soccer national team. The CHAN team which used to be Local Black Stars is now called Black Galaxies henceforth."

It added: “The national U-15 Girls team will be referred as Black Damsels while the Boys U-15 will be called Black Comets. The eFootball National team will be renamed.

“The Council also took a decision to maintain the name of the national Beach Soccer team - Black Sharks. These names will take immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, the GFA has also appointed former midfielder Ibrahim Tanko as the coach of the national U23 national team, the Black Meteors.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

