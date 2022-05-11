‘You look nicer’ – Michael Essien reacts to Hudson-Odoi’s new look

Essien was one of many people in his comments section praising his new look. The ex-Chelsea midfielder wrote: “Looking much nicer with this hairstyle.”

A Chelsea legend, Essien lined up for the Blues from 2005 to 2013, winning several trophies including multiple Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

The 39-year-old made a big-money move to Stamford Bridge in January 2005 to play under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho.

The Blues forked out £24.4 million to prise Essien away from Lyon, making him the club’s record signing at the time.

Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi could soon follow in the former midfielder’s steps by soon becoming a Ghana international.

The 21-year-old is reportedly nearing a nationality switch after successfully acquiring a Ghanaian passport.

Hudson-Odoi has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.

Pulse Ghana

Despite last featuring for the Three Lions in 2019, a change to FIFA's eligibility rules means he can still switch to Ghana in late 2022.