Michael Essien: We never practised free-kick goal against Morocco at CAN 2008

Fourteen years on from that tournament, Essien has revealed that the free-kick sequence that led to the goal wasn’t practised on the training ground.

“We never practised this free-kick. It was just an instinct eye contact on the pitch,” he wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a video of the said goal.

The Black Stars topped Group A when Ghana hosted the Africa Cup of Nations in 2008, after winning all their matches against Guinea, Namibia and Morocco.

Claude Le Roy’s side then defeated Nigeria in the quarter-finals but fell at the hands of Cameroon in the last four.

Pulse Ghana

Ghana, however, picked themselves up to beat the Ivory Coast 4-2 in the third/fourth playoff match to finish the tournament as bronze winners.