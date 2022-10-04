RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Black Stars must not focus on revenge against Uruguay – Milovan Rajevac

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has advised the Black Stars to treat the game against Uruguay at the Qatar 2022 World Cup as any other match, rather than focus on enacting revenge.

Black Stars must not focus on revenge against Uruguay – Milovan Rajevac
Black Stars must not focus on revenge against Uruguay – Milovan Rajevac

The Serbian coach, who has had two stints with Ghana, believes the South Americans can be beaten with the right character and determination.

Read Also

It will be recalled that the Black Stars were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2010 before losing on penalties to Uruguay.

The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Luis Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot, with Uruguay going on to win 4-2 on penalties and progress to the last four.

Ghana and Uruguay will face off again in Qatar, having been drawn together in Group H, alongside Portugal and South Korea.

Rajevac, who was Ghana’s coach during that tournament in South Africa, believes the Black Stars have what it takes to advance from the group.

Milovan Rajevac
Milovan Rajevac Pulse Ghana

“Ghana should take the match against Uruguay as any other match, they should stay focused and determined to win,” Rajevac told Akoma FM.

“The group is very strong. Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay are very strong teams and Ghana have to go an extra mile to qualify for the next round. In 2010, the situation was pretty similar, the group was strong, but Ghana managed to cope with all the challenges and make historical success.

“Unity of the team is the crucial aspect for achieving great things. Ghana has the talent and the passion, I’m sure that every player, coach and official will do their best to make Ghana proud.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will face Switzerland in an international friendly in November before facing Portugal in their opening game at the World Cup against Portugal.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

Trending

Ayew brothers dropped, Inaki starts as Ghana names line-up for Nicaragua game

Ayew brothers benched, Inaki starts as Ghana names line-up for Nicaragua game

‘A striker makes a good run and no pass’ – Gyan frustrated by Black Stars

‘A striker makes a good run and no pass’ – Gyan frustrated by Black Stars

5 things we learned from Ghana vs Nicaragua game

5 things we learned from Ghana vs Nicaragua game

Ghana legend compares Inaki Williams to Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend compares Inaki Williams to Asamoah Gyan