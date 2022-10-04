Black Stars must not focus on revenge against Uruguay – Milovan Rajevac

It will be recalled that the Black Stars were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2010 before losing on penalties to Uruguay.

The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Luis Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot, with Uruguay going on to win 4-2 on penalties and progress to the last four.

Ghana and Uruguay will face off again in Qatar, having been drawn together in Group H, alongside Portugal and South Korea.

Rajevac, who was Ghana’s coach during that tournament in South Africa, believes the Black Stars have what it takes to advance from the group.

Pulse Ghana

“Ghana should take the match against Uruguay as any other match, they should stay focused and determined to win,” Rajevac told Akoma FM.

“The group is very strong. Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay are very strong teams and Ghana have to go an extra mile to qualify for the next round. In 2010, the situation was pretty similar, the group was strong, but Ghana managed to cope with all the challenges and make historical success.

“Unity of the team is the crucial aspect for achieving great things. Ghana has the talent and the passion, I’m sure that every player, coach and official will do their best to make Ghana proud.”