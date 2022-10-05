Rajevac has had two spells with the West African side – the first from 2008 to 2010 and then a tumultuous four-month stint from September 2021 to January 2022.
Milovan Rajevac: I have unfinished business with Black Stars
Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac says he hopes to manage Ghana for a third time, insisting he has unfinished business with the Black Stars.
The 68-year-old had a hugely successful first spell, having led Ghana to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the quarter-finals of the World Cup that same year.
However, his second spell didn’t go according to plan, with Rajevac superintending upon the Black Stars’ worst performance at the 2021 AFCON after the team finished bottom of Group C without winning a single game.
The 68-year-old has since been replaced by Otto Addo, but he believes he has unfinished business with the Black Stars.
“I have unfinished business with Black Stars. No one knows what the future holds,” said Rajevac on Akoma FM.
“Ghana is my second home, so if another opportunity arises for me to come there, I will consider it seriously.”
“Last time I didn’t have enough time to implement everything I wanted, like the first time in Ghana. In order to achieve great targets, time is of the essence.”
Since replacing Rajevac at the helm, Otto Addo has qualified Ghana for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where the Black Stars are paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.