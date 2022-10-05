Milovan Rajevac: I have unfinished business with Black Stars

The 68-year-old had a hugely successful first spell, having led Ghana to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the quarter-finals of the World Cup that same year.

Pulse Ghana

However, his second spell didn’t go according to plan, with Rajevac superintending upon the Black Stars’ worst performance at the 2021 AFCON after the team finished bottom of Group C without winning a single game.

The 68-year-old has since been replaced by Otto Addo, but he believes he has unfinished business with the Black Stars.

“I have unfinished business with Black Stars. No one knows what the future holds,” said Rajevac on Akoma FM.

“Ghana is my second home, so if another opportunity arises for me to come there, I will consider it seriously.”

“Last time I didn’t have enough time to implement everything I wanted, like the first time in Ghana. In order to achieve great targets, time is of the essence.”