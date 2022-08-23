‘What is this?’ – Mixed reactions greet Ghana’s purported away jersey for World Cup

While PUMA, the official sponsors of the Black Stars, are yet to formally release Ghana’s away kits, the photos circulating appear to be legit.

British journalist Sam Street was one of the first to slam PUMA over the incoming release of away jerseys for Ghana, Serbia, Italy and other countries.

“The new set of Puma away kits - featuring Italy, Serbia, Czech Republic and Ghana. Thought things couldn't get any worse than the badgeless efforts last time? Think again,” he wrote on Twitter.

And it appears most Ghanaians are also not enthused by the Black Stars’ proposed away jerseys and have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the Black Stars will play Brazil in a pre-World Cup friendly in September.

In a statement on Friday, the GFA said the game will take place on September 23 at a yet-to-be-named venue.

“The Black Stars of Ghana will play against Brazil in an International friendly next month as part of the build-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals,” the GFA said.

“This follows the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to postpone matches in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“The game will take place on Friday, September 23, 2022 at a yet-to-be-named venue in Europe. The match will give Coach Otto Addo the platform to continue the assessment of his players in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in Doha.”