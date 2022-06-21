Gyan is currently Ghana’s most-capped player and the country’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals, while Abedi won the African Footballer of the Year award three times in a glittering career.
Mohammed Polo snubs Gyan, Abedi Pele in naming his all-time best Ghana XI
Ghana legend Mohammed Polo has named his all-time Black Stars XI, but controversially left out Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Abedi Pele and other big names.
However, Polo rather preferred to select many of his playmates in his all-time best XI to feature for the national team.
According to Ghanasoccernet, the retired forward’s picks are captured in his biography – Polo The Magnificent: The Story of the Dribbling Magician – written by Nii Odai Anidaso Laryea.
He selected Kotoko legend Robert Mensah as the goalkeeper and a back four of Dan Oppong, Armah (99 styles), Seth Ampadu (centre-back), and Addo Odametey – all of whom played in his era.
Polo also picked himself as the left-winger, Osei Kofi as right-winger and Ibrahim Sunday and Abdul Karim Razak in midfield.
Gyan and Abedi Pele were not the only notable names missing in his ideal XI, as Polo preferred former Bofoakwa striker Dan Owusu as his leading striker over Tony Yeboah.
Explaining his choices to the Graphic Sports, Polo said: “The difficulty in naming Ghana’s all-time best is that players excelled at different points in our football history. The list is endless, and this indicates that Ghana abounds in soccer talent.”
Polo was a household name in Ghana football in the 1970s and 1980s while playing for Accra Hearts of Oak.
He was also an integral member of the Black Stars team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1978.
The 65-year-old’s impressive performances earned him a nomination for the African Footballer of the Year award in 1977.
Polo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever to emerge from Ghana and was dubbed the ‘Dribbling Magician’ during his playing days.
