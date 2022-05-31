Watch: Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu plays football with friends in Madina

Despite once again rejecting a call-up to the Black Stars, Salisu has been training with his friends at the Madina Astroturf Park.

He was captured casually playing football with his childhood friends on Monday afternoon as he enjoys the off season.

Ghana will kick off the 2023 AFCON qualifiers on Wednesday, when they take on Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Otto Addo’s side will then face the Central African Republic (CAR) in their next game before travelling to Japan for a four-nation tournament.

Meanwhile, Salisu is reportedly willing to make a U-turn and honour a call-up to Ghana’s national team in the future.

The 23-year-old has been courted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for many months now, but all attempts have so far failed.

The centre-back, however, met with GFA boss Kurt Okraku during the latter’s visit to the UK earlier in May, with discussions over his international future held.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) reports that Salisu has had a change of heart and will soon make himself available to the Black Stars.

The report, however, indicates that he is unlikely to feature for Ghana in the upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifiers in June.

Salisu is currently one of the best young players in Europe, having made an impressive start to the season at Southampton.

He has taken the Premier League by storm after starring in matches against Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and recently Liverpool.

However, all attempts to get him to play for the Black Stars have proven futile so far, with the center-back rejecting a call-up to feature at the 2021 AFCON.