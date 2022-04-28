RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

'Money not the reason why I chose Qatar over Ghana' – Mohammed Muntari

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana-born Mohammed Muntari has said his decision to play for the Qatari national team is not financially motivated.

The 28-year-old was born in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and played for the Golden Lions Soccer Academy before relocating to Qatar in 2013.

He subsequently switched nationality to play for the Arab country, lining up for their U23 side before being promoted to the senior national team.

Muntari has so far played 43 matches for Qatar and was a key figure for the team during the 2021 Arab Cup.

The forward is also expected to feature in his first-ever World Cup later this year, where hosts Qatar are paired in the same group with the Netherlands, Senegal, and Ecuador.

Opening up on his decision to represent Qatar rather than his country of birth, Muntari said money was never a factor.

“It was never financial [switching to Qatar]. We play football firstly because we love football and we want to take care of the people we want to take care of,” he told 3Sports.

“I wouldn’t say it was financially [motivated] because, at the end of the day, I could have been playing for Ghana and still be earning much.”

The Al Ahli striker further stated that he has no regrets over choosing to play for Qatar over Ghana.

“Truth be told, I will choose Qatar. I will choose Qatar every single day [because of] what they did for me [and] what they are doing for my people,” he explained.

“Deep inside, I knew I took the right decision so if you ask me to do it again, I will choose Qatar over Ghana. I am not saying anything bad about my beloved country Ghana.”

Muntari has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in the Qatari Stars League, having won two league titles, the Emir Cup, the Super Cup, among other titles.

Emmanuel Ayamga

