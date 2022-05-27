‘He hasn’t kicked a ball in months’ – Wakaso’s inclusion in Ghana squad divides opinion

The Black Stars will host Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 1, before taking on CAR four days later.

Otto Addo’s side will then turn their attention to a four-nation tournament, dubbed the 2022 Kirin Super Cup, that includes Japan, Chile and Tunisia.

On Thursday, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced a 33-man squad for the two qualifying matches in June.

The squad includes captain Andre Ayew, who missed Ghana’s two-legged World Cup playoff games against Nigeria in March due to suspension.

Wakaso, Abdul Baba Rahman, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Benjamin Tetteh have also returned to the squad.

Meanwhile, there are two players from the Ghana Premier League in the squad; namely, Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Bechem United’s Augustine Okrah.

England-born Antione Semenyo has also earned a debut call-up, with the usual suspects Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Richard Ofori and Daniel Amartey also included.

The latest squad hasn’t generated much controversy, but the invitation of Wakaso has divided opinion among some Ghanaians.

Wakaso was part of the Black Stars team that suffered a disappointing exit at the group stages of the 2021 AFCON in January, although he wasn’t fit all tournament.

He, however, missed Ghana’s two-legged World Cup playoff games against Nigeria in March after failing to recover in time.

Despite being inactive since the start of 2022, Wakaso has been named in the latest Black Stars squad ahead of their upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifiers.