I won’t regret playing for Ghana – Inaki Williams

The Williams brothers were born to Ghanaian parents who later emigrated to Spain over two decades ago.

Earlier in July, Inaki declared his readiness to represent the country of his parents after switching nationality from Spain to Ghana.

“Good players travel with their national team. I am 28 years old and this opportunity was not going to be given to me anymore,” Inaki told Spanish media, as quoted by TV3.

“I’m going to enjoy the moment, enjoy my roots and give back to Ghana for the opportunity it has given me.

“We appreciated that the next African Cups were played in the summer. I will represent the country of my parents, where I feel very loved. I need to give back the joy they have for me to go to the national team.

“I’m going to enjoy it sportingly and personally. The trip I made to Ghana helped me a lot to make the decision and I won’t regret it.”

AFP