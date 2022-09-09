Neymar, Vinicius Jr and Richarlison lead Brazil’s strong squad to face Ghana

The Selecao’s squad is dominated by forwards, with Manchester United’s Antony Santos and Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino also included.

Brazil defeated Ghana 1-0 in the last international friendly between the two nations and the Black Stars will be hoping to fare better this time.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo has also named a 29-man squad for the friendly, with new converts Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey earning debut invites.

Three other debutants are in the squad, namely; Mohammed Salisu and Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer.

Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included in the squad, with the usual suspects Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Daniel Amartey also there.

There are, however, a few shocking omissions, as the in-form Joseph Paintsil has been left out despite scoring three goals and providing one assist for Genk this season, while Salis Abdul Samed has also been left out.