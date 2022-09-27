Nicaragua won’t be as tough as Brazil game – Otto Addo

A disappointing first half from Ghana saw them blitzed by Tite’s side as a double from Richarlison and another from Marquinhos did the damage.

The Black Stars will hope to redeem themselves when they face lowly-ranked Nicaragua on Tuesday evening in Spain.

Speaking ahead of the game, Addo said the game will be a good test for his team but said he wasn’t expecting it to be as tough as the encounter against Brazil.

“It’s another good test match for us, just to find each other the patterns, prime connections and we are happy to be here to play an opponent like Nicaragua,” he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“We hopefully can try a lot of things. I don’t think it will be as tough as the match against Brazil but it’s a different tough opponent because they have proved in previous games that they can harm other teams so it’s going to be interesting.”

Meanwhile, Brazil forward Richarlison has described Ghana as a “big team” despite his side’s 3-0 win over the Black Stars.

Addressing the media in the aftermath of last Friday’s friendly, the Tottenham Hotspur forward said Ghana has a good team.