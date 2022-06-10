‘Them collect wotowoto’ – Nigerians troll Ghana after 4-1 defeat to Japan

The Black Stars produced a dire performance against the hosts and were punished for it as they succumbed to a 4-1 defeat.

Goals from Yamane Miki, Nitoma Kaoru, Kubo Takefusa and Daizen Maeda ensured Jordan Ayew’s long-range effort only counted for a consolation.

Otto Addo was forced to pick a few new names in his starting line-up after several key players pulled out of the squad due to injuries and personal issues.

Japan made a bright start to the game and enjoyed the larger share of possession in the opening 15 minutes.

Despite Ghana showing flashes of their attacking verve, the Blue Samurai opened the scoring in the 29th minute through Yamane Miki.

The Black Stars pulled level late in the first half, thanks to Jordan Ayew, but Nitoma Kaoru put the hosts 2-1 up at the break.

Japan were the dominant side in the second half and added two more goals through Kubo Takefusa, Daizen Maeda to seal a 4-1 victory.

The nature of the defeat has seen some Nigerians trolling Ghana as a form of revenge after the Black Stars ended the Super Eagles’ chance of playing at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.