None of current Black Stars players is a big name like Essien, Appiah – Countryman Songo

Songo said this on his ‘Fire for Fire’ programme while discussing the meritocracy of call-ups to the national team.

He further suggested that none of the current Ghanaian players commands the same status as Stephen Appiah and Michael Essien.

“If the call-ups are fair and based on merit, we can produce a great team. Players must deserve their position at the Black Stars, not big names,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“How good are your big names? Who is a big name? Who claims that Ghana football or the Black Stars is a big name? We've seen big names before. Partey or Kudus? Or Who? We've seen big names, even Asamoah Gyan, we didn't see him as a big name and you are claiming Partey is a big name?”

He added: “Stephen Appiah and the likes played for Juventus, and Michael Essien, we've seen them. Who says he is a big name and that he is a better footballer, he is a magician and can win African best player? Which Ghanaian footballer can say he can win the African best player at the moment? And so he is a big name in the Black Stars.

"Black Stars selection should be teamwork, correct players from goalkeepers to those on the bench. Even the players who won't get the chance to play should be team players and merit his call-up. You do Black Stars call-ups based on big names. No.”

The Black Stars missed the last World Cup in Russia but will be returning to the world stage after qualifying for the tournament in Qatar.