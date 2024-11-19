ADVERTISEMENT
Opinion: Dear Akufo-Addo, act now and sack Kurt Okraku

Pulse Contributor

On Monday, the Niger national team beat Ghana’s Black Stars 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, making it six qualifying games without a win for Otto Addo’s side.

Angola had already shattered the dreams of the Black Stars by drawing 1-1, thereby ending their hopes of qualifying for the tournament.

The Black Stars' failure to qualify for AFCON 2025 has sent shockwaves throughout the nation, leaving fans and stakeholders alike calling for drastic change.

At the helm of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is Kurt Okraku, whose tenure has been marred by poor results, questionable decisions, and a lack of progress.

It's time for President Akufo-Addo to intervene and sack Okraku, whose leadership has been an unmitigated disaster. Since assuming office in 2019, Okraku has overseen a decline in Ghanaian football.

The Black Stars' performance in major tournaments have been underwhelming, and the latest failure to qualify for the AFCON should be the final straw.

Under Mr. Okraku's watch, Ghana have:

  •  Failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, a tournament they have participated in consistently since 2004
  •  Been eliminated in the group stage of the 2021 AFCON
  • Been eliminated in the group stage of the 2023 AFCON
  • Failed to advance beyond the group stage in the 2022 World Cup
  • Slumped to 52nd in the FIFA rankings, a far cry from their peak of 14th in 2007

Mr. Okraku's coaching merry-go-round has been a hallmark of his tenure. He has employed no fewer than five coaches since taking office, including Kwasi Appiah (2019-2020), Charles Akonnor (2020-2021), Milovan Rajevac (2021-2022), Chris Hughton (2023-2024) and Otto Addo (Current).

This constant churn has created instability and hindered the team's progress. The lack of continuity and clear vision has also resulted in a disjointed and ineffective team.

Furthermore, Mr. Okraku's leadership has been plagued by controversy and poor decision-making. The GFA's handling of player call-ups, team selection, and tactical decisions has been criticised by fans and pundits alike.

The association's finances have also been shrouded in mystery, with allegations of mismanagement and corruption. The writing is on the wall: Kurt Okraku's tenure has been a failure.

With no AFCON for Ghana next year, no FA President would survive this, no Black Stars chairman would survive this and no coach and technical team should survive in any serious football nation.

It's time for President Akufo-Addo to step in and demand change. The GFA needs a new leader who can bring stability, vision, and success to Ghanaian football. The Black Stars deserve better, and the nation demands more.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
As Ghana looks to the future, it's clear that Okraku is not the right man for the job. His removal would be a step in the right direction, allowing the GFA to rebuild and refocus.

The question is, will President Akufo-Addo take action, or will he allow Okraku to continue presiding over the decline of Ghanaian football? The clock is ticking, Mr. President. The nation awaits your response.

By: Mudasiru Abdul Yakeen

Writer’s email: mudalawal96@gmail.com

