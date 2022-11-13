Orlando Pirates say Richard Ofori ‘suffered a cold’ and NOT ruled out of World Cup

Earlier reports suggested Ofori has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup due to a knee injury he suffered a few days ago.

The 29-year-old was reported to have been withdrawn from Orlando Pirates' Carling Black Label match against Kaizer Chiefs after feeling discomfort in his knee.

The goalkeeper was also said to have had an MRI scan, which showed he still had fluids in his knee and would not be able to recover in time for the World Cup.

However, reacting to this when contacted by African journalist Usher Komugisha, Orlando Pirates said their shot-stopper hasn’t been ruled out of the World Cup.

“Orlando Pirates say that Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori was excluded from their squad in the Carling Black Label Cup tie against Mamelodi Sundowns yesterday because he suffered a cold. He is NOT injured. Should be named in the Black Stars squad to the World Cup in Qatar,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was also ruled out of the World Cup earlier on Sunday.

The Charlton Athletic goalkeeper sustained a finger injury right before Saturday’s League One game against Burton Albion and, therefore, couldn’t feature.

It was initially thought that his injury wasn’t serious but the club has now confirmed that the goalkeeper has been ruled out of the World Cup.