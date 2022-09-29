‘Black Stars ready for World Cup, we’re a tournament team’ – Otto Addo

The Black Stars suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Brazil last Friday, before recovering to beat Nicaragua 1-0 on Tuesday.

Having observed how his side played in both matches, the Ghana coach believes his team is ready for the World Cup.

"I'm ready (for World Cup), everybody is ready,” Otto Addo in his post-match press conference after the Nicaragua game.

"We qualified that's why we deserve to be there and we’ll give everything. In times past, Ghana has proven that we are a tournament team. And I know we have to improve, but I’m looking forward to the tournament.”

The Black Stars have an impressive record at the World Cup, having qualified for the tournament three times in the past.

In 2006, Ghana made it to the round of 16 stage and went one step further in 2010 after reaching the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Addo has stated that 70 per cent of the players who were invited for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua will be picked for the World Cup.

“70 per cent of the players currently on international duty with Ghana’s squad who meet Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday will be in Qatar,” Addo said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“The remaining 30 per cent will be tight decisions. We’re watching the players closely for the next few games to see who could play for Qatar in October.”