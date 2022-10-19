‘I see myself in Germany’ – Otto Addo hints at leaving Black Stars after World Cup

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder noted that he rather sees himself staying put in Germany in the next few years.

Pulse Ghana

"I think, as a national coach, you should also live in the country you work for in the long term. But I see myself personally in Germany in the next few years," Addo told Ruhr14, as quoted by Goal.

Addo was appointed as the interim coach of the Black Stars in February, but also currently serves as a scout and assistant trainer at Dortmund.

His stock rose when he guided Ghana to book their place at the World Cup at the expense of West African rivals Nigeria.

His mandate as head coach was, therefore, extended by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) until after the World Cup.

Pulse Ghana

In May, the general secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo, said the Association was okay with Addo juggling his roles at Ghana and Dortmund.

"The GFA has been talking to the coaches of clubs and very soon we will finalise contracts with them,” he told the Graphic Sports.

“We are working to get all the technical teams together, as advised by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and we are at a stage where all of them are okay.

“We have to agree to contracts and get other stakeholders such as the government which is responsible for paying national team coaches to agree to the terms and then we sign the contracts.”