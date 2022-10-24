RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

I made it clear to GFA I’ll combine Black Stars and Dortmund jobs – Otto Addo

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Otto Addo has revealed that he made it clear to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) from day one that he could only take charge of the Black Stars on an interim basis.

According to him, the hierarchy of the football association already knew that he wanted to combine his role as Ghana coach with that at Dortmund.

Addo was appointed as the interim coach of the Black Stars in February, but also currently serves as a scout and assistant trainer at Dortmund.

His stock rose when he guided Ghana to book their place at the World Cup at the expense of West African rivals Nigeria.

His mandate as head coach was subsequently extended by the GFA until after the 2022 World Cup.

Asked how he has so far managed to combine his roles as a national team coach and at Dortmund, Addo said the GFA already knew his plans.

“The association had already asked me to coach in February, but at that time their priority was on someone who could work permanently for Ghana,” he told the World Soccer Magazine.

“The offer was a great honour for me. In the talks, I made it clear that I could do the national team job on an interim basis and as a dual function with my Dortmund work. I think as a national coach you should also live in the country you work for in the long term.

“Of course, many things can also be organised and delegated remotely in the short term. But I see myself staying in Germany, at least for the next few years.”

Ghana is paired in a tricky group alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea for the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

  Chris Hughton with Otto Addo and George Boateng

