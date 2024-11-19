'I went to Manchester City, one week to talk with Guardiola, to see how he trains’ – Otto Addo

In response to questions directed to him by journalists at the post-match press conference, the former Borussia Dortmund talent development coach narrated his journey to becoming a coach and all the experience he has garnered over the years.

He explained how he acquired all his UEFA C, B, A, and Pro Coaching Licenses, together with his role at different clubs, particularly in Germany.

As part of that journey, the 49-year-old chronicled how he once went to English Premier League giants Manchester City to hold conversations and monitor their manager, Pep Guardiola train his team.

“To coach every team, I want to in the world was a long way, very long, a lot of studies. So, because I knew, I played together with Vincent Kompany, I went to Manchester City, one week to talk with Guardiola, to see how he trains, whatever.

“I went to other clubs. I don't really want to mention, that doesn't matter. So, this is my journey,” he narrated.

Scouting role for Ghana

He also revealed that prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, he worked as scout for then Black Stars coach, James Kwesi Appiah.

“And at that time, Kwesi Appiah asked me to scout for him because Ghana was having Germany in their group. I scouted for him in Germany because I was living in Germany, to show him their strength and their weaknesses. So, I did this in 2014 for six months.

“I watched every match Germany played, to prepare, because we appeared for the World Cup in 2014 in Brazil. I did this for six months of scouting for Ghana. Nobody else asked me but I did that only for Ghana, I scouted for six months,” he added.