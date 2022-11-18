Otto Addo: It’ll not be easy to pick starting line-up for Portugal game

The Swiss were handed their first defeat in four games after losing 2-0 to the Black Stars in an international friendly on Thursday morning.

Ghana dominated the game for large spells, with second-half goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo settling matters.

Players like Abdul Salis Samed, Elisha Owusu, and Daniel Afriyieh Barnieh grabbed their chances after being handed rare starts, with Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Semenyo came off the bench to also impress.

Addressing the media in the aftermath of the game, Addo said he’s happy to know that he can count on his whole squad.

According to him, it’s going to be difficult to select his starting line-up for next week’s World Cup opener against Portugal.

“We have a good 26-man squad and everybody showed what they can today and I’m happy for that,” the Ghana coach said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“I’m happy that we have quite an equal squad and it will not be easy for me as a coach, of course, to choose who would play against [Portugal but this is how I want it. It is better than having eleven players and then afterwards what comes in is not so good.

“I think everybody saw that we have a well-balanced team and a lot of possibilities and with tournaments like this… it is very very important to have like 26 reliable players. I think a lot of players showed that we can count on them.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will hope to carry their form against Switzerland into their opening World Cup group game against Portugal next week.