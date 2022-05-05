Otto Addo to lead Ghana at 2022 World Cup after securing Dortmund’s permission

The 42-year-old, who is a scout and assistant trainer at Dortmund, was appointed as the interim coach of the Black Stars in February.
German club Borussia Dortmund have granted Otto Addo the permission to lead Ghana to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Addo’s stock rose when he guided Ghana to book their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in March.
A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.
The result sealed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.
Until now, it had been unclear if Addo would lead Ghana in Qatar, although the former midfielder had already openly stated that he wished to keep his two jobs.
However, speaking on the Hamburger Abdenblatt Podcast, he revealed that he was gotten permission from Dortmund to lead Ghana at the World Cup.
“I got permission from Dortmund. Under certain conditions, it works out that I can do the international game phases in June, September and also the World Cup,” Addo said.
Meanwhile, the Black Stars are paired in Group H of the World Cup, alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.
Ghana’s preparation for the tournament will, however, kickstart with a four-nation tournament that includes Japan, Chile and Tunisia.
Dubbed the 2022 Kirin Super Cup, the tournament will be hosted by Japan from Friday, June 10, 2022 to Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
