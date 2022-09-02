Playing for Black Stars is a privilege but players must be paid – Agyemang-Badu

Speaking at ETV’s eSports Summit, he explained that whenever players demand what is due them, it is not because they are not patriotic or passionate.

Pulse Ghana

“It troubles us a lot when we don’t get what is due us because we have the passion to represent the nation,” Agyemang-Badu said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“It’s always a privilege to play for Ghana because where I’m coming from, the Nation has really helped me to get some opportunities in life.”

"It is not like we don’t have passion and we’re always money conscious. I’ve had several scars on my body playing for the national side than for my club. Mostly I treat the injuries myself with no insurance cover. I don’t know if we have it and I never benefited from it.”

It will be recalled that Ghana’s participation at the 2014 World Cup was blighted by issues of delayed bonuses, with players even threatening a boycott before the country’s final group game against Portugal.

The Black Stars were subsequently criticised, with some describing their behaviour at the tournament as mercenary-like.

Agyemang-Badu disclosed that he has treated himself severally after sustaining injuries while in camp with the national team.

This, the midfielder said, is one of many reasons why players demand their bonuses after national assignments.

“The last injury I had from the African Cup I went back to Udinese and had it treated. So if I represent my country despite being a privilege, getting injuries, and going back to my club for treatment, I don’t think we deserve to be told not to go for the monies we think it’s good for us. That is troublesome,” he added.