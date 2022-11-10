Photos: Black Stars take centre stage as Kotoka Airport preps for World Cup

On one side is a figure of Ghana captain Andre Ayew with a ball to his feet, while defender Salisu Mohammed stands opposite in a similar posture.

Another mannequin of goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott standing beside a giant World Cup trophy can be seen at the departure hall, with Baba Rahman’s also close by.

The Black Stars will face a difficult test in Qatar, having been paired alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

Ghana will open the tournament against Cristiano Ronaldo and co. before taking on South Korea and will close the group with a clash against Uruguay.

Head coach Otto Addo has named a 55-man provisional squad, which is set to be cut down to 26 in the coming days.

Already, there have been speculations over which players have been dropped, with the likes of Joseph Paintsil and Jeffrey Schlupp rumoured to be among those axed.

Addo, however, believes his side is capable of beating any team in the world despite their troubling form ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Despite recording just two wins from their last eight matches, Addo said he is confident that Ghana can battle any side in the world.

“I know we can beat any team in the world, that one is for sure. I think it's the first game for us but also the opponent can be very decisive on how to go on the second one,” he told TV3.

“Because surely you will go into a match differently if you need points. Then if the opponent has lost and you have three points or one point, it is a bit different. The first match is very decisive and then from there we can know how to go on the second match.”