I’m far better than current Black Stars goalkeepers – Razak Brimah brags

However, he hasn’t played for the Black Stars since that tournament after falling out with Ghanaians over comments that were deemed offensive to the fans.

Brimah was once again left out of Ghana’s latest squad to face Madagascar and the Central African Republic (CAR) in June.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo preferred Jojo Wollacott, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Richard Ofori and Abdul Nurudeen to the veteran goalkeeper.

Reacting to his latest omission, Brimah said he still has what it takes to play for the national team, insisting he is better than the current goalkeeping options.

"With all due respect, I can do much better than them [the other goalkeepers,” Brimah said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“I respect them a lot but in terms of quality? I should be part and I will play all the games with all due respect to my teammates and my colleague goalkeepers.

“Those who follow me at my club side and know me from my time with the Black Stars and also understand football know that I'm 100% good. I'm not bragging but I know what I can do and those that know football, know 100%.”

It will be recalled that Brimah came under intense scrutiny when he used the ‘F’ word on fans who criticised his performances at AFCON 2017.

Despite apologising to the public for his actions, many campaigned against him getting a national team call-up and he hasn’t played for Ghana since.

Brimah believes his apology has been accepted by the majority of Ghanaians and his performances in the third tier of Spain should be enough to earn him an invitation to the Black Stars.