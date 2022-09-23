Roddy Rich, Kwaku the Traveller and nicknames of new Black Stars players

Players who earn debut call-ups to the national team are usually made to dance as a way of welcoming them into the team.

Five new players are currently with the Black Stars as they prepare to face Brazil and Nicaragua in international friendlies in the next few days.

These are Spain-born Inaki Williams, England-born Tariq Lamptey, Germany-born Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah, and Mohammed Salisu.

All five players took their turns on the dance floor to display their dancing skills – much to the delight of Ghanaian fans on social media.

As they danced, their teammates streamed it on their social media pages, while revealing the nicknames of the new players.

Inaki Williams has been labelled as ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ as he’s a Wednesday born. Tariq Lamptey has also been nicknamed Roddy Rich due to his resemblance with the American rapper.

Meanwhile, Ambrosius is also nicknamed Edwin Gyimah Pro Max due to his similar playing style to the former Ghana midfielder, while Ransford-Yeboah has been labelled Obroni due to his white colour.

The Black Stars will face Brazil in a high-profile friendly later today, Friday, September 23, 2022, in France.

Meanwhile, Ghana captain Andre Ayew has described Brazil as the best team in the world at the moment.

The Al Sadd forward said although the quality of the Selecao is undoubted, the Black Stars are ready to battle them in any way possible.

“Brazil currently for me is the best in the world. So we are playing the best and we have to acknowledge that they have players playing in the top clubs, week-in week-out, winning trophies,” the Black Stars captain said.

“We are not going to compare ourselves to them. That will be making mistake but we are going to challenge and go into the battle, that’s 100%.”