I used to sell weed to survive – Sammy Kuffour reveals

Kuffour made the revelation during an honest interview with Erasmus Kwaw on the Heart and Soul Programme on GTV’s Lifestyle TV.

“I was a bad boy, I was a shoeshine boy, I was a wee seller, I was doing a lot of horrible things in my life as a young one,” he said.

Kuffour played for the Black Stars from 1993 to 2006, making 54 appearances and scoring three goals in the process.

He was also part of the Ghana side that qualified for the country’s first-ever FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.

The ex-centre-back also enjoyed a glamorous career with German giants Bayern, with whom he won the UEFA Champions League in 2001.

Kuffour has always affirmed his faith in God and, in an interview with the BBC in 2003, he revealed plans to become a pastor.

Asked if he still harboured such an ambition, he said: “God’s time is the best. For me, what He has done for me, there is nothing I can do to pay him back. I can’t give God money. I can’t give him anything.

“But the only thing I can do for him is to win souls for him. For me, being a man of God, a lot of people will change their lives.”