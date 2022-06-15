Stats show Ghana has just 0.02% chance of winning the 2022 World Cup

Otto Addo side are, however, underdogs and are currently the lowest-ranked team on the FIFA rankings in that group.

Ahead of the tournament in Qatar, though, Opta Analyst has rated the chances of the 32 teams that will be participating.

The British sports analytics company did the percentage ratings according to statistics from a performance AI model.

The bottom four are Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia and Cameroon, who all have 0.00% chance of winning the World Cup.

Canada, Morocco and Tunisia also have 0.01% chance of emerging champions, while Ghana follows with a chance of 0.02%.

Meanwhile, France are ranked as the favourites to defend the trophy they won in 2018 with a chance of 17.93%.

Brazil are second with a 15.73% chance, Spain with 11.53%, England with 8.03% and Belgium with 7.90% chance.

The Black Stars have already begun preparations for the 2022 World Cup after playing four matches in the June international window.

Addo’s side played Madagascar and the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, beating the former and drawing with the latter.

Pulse Nigeria

Ghana then headed to Japan to play in the four-nation Kirin Cup, where they lost to the hosts in their opening game before beating Chile on penalties to finish third in the tournament.