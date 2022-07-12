Sulley Muntari ready to serve Black Stars even if he’s on crutches

The former Inter Milan and AC Milan midfielder has since helped the Phobians to win the President’s Cup and the FA Cup.

He has, however, not played for the Black Stars in nearly eight years after being banned from the national team after the 2014 World Cup.

Speaking to GTV Sports+ on Monday, Muntari said he’d be willing to serve the national team even if he were on crutches.

“Ghana? Even if I’m on crutches today and they call me to come help, I’ll definitely run and go. Even if I can’t play, I’ll sit there and contribute,” he said.

Muntari further recalled his time as a Ghana international and paid tribute to the defenders and goalkeeper that he played with.

Pulse Ghana

The veteran midfielder said he always felt confident that the likes of Richard Kingson and John Mensah would be able to deal with anything thrown at them.

“For me all the time when I talk about Black Stars from that period, for me it’s just the midfield and the defence.

“The defence starts from Olele. For me if I’m playing and the ball goes behind me, I don’t look because Olele is there, John Mensah is there.”