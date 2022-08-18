In July, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced that five new players have agreed to become Ghana internationals.

Pulse Ghana

These are Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Patrick Pfeiffer, Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah.

Of the five, Williams, Lamptey, Pfeiffer and Yeboah were born in Europe but have decided to play for the Black Stars.

Many believe the quartet will be part of Ghana’s squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but Kingson insists their nationality switches don’t guarantee them a spot.

Pulse Ghana

“Switching your nationality to Ghana doesn't mean you automatically going to Qatar,” the ex-Blackpool goalkeeper said, as quoted by Saddick Adams.

“You are just like any other Ghanaian player. You have to earn a call-up by merit just as local players or any Ghanaian player anywhere.”

This comes after Ghana coach Otto Addo earlier said the new players who have switched nationality to play for the Black Stars are not here for just the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Addo said the new additions are bent on playing and winning every game, including the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Pulse Ghana

“It’s a tough decision and they know what they are getting into. Surely it’s not just about this World Cup,” Addo told the BBC last month.

“It’s about more World Cups to come, AFCONs, winning and being successful, so it’s not just about this one World Cup.”